Tiger found dead in Nagarhole reserve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male tiger, aged around 4-5 years, was found dead in DB Kuppe, Kanankunte beat, near Balle lake in Nagarhole tiger reserve on Tuesday morning. According to Forest Department officials, the tiger is said to have died of heart attack in a territorial fight. This was established after an autopsy. There is no foul play as all its canines and claws were intact, they said.

This is the second tiger death reported in the reserve this month. Five days ago, a 10- year old male was reported dead in Veeranahosahalli range of the tiger reserve. The carcass was ten days old when it was found by a foot patrol team.