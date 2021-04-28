When less is more

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Feather eyebrows, lighter makeup and dewy cheeks — city-based makeup artistes help you recreate the minimal look that Hollywood stars fashioned on the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Oscars 2021 was like none of its previous editions. With only the nominees and presenters allowed on the red carpet, there was still no dearth of glitz and glamour, but there were hardly any style experiments that fashion enthusiasts could look forward to. However, what did catch our eye was the subtle makeup that actors opted for.

Dewy cheeks, light makeup, and an overall clean look ruled the red carpet this year. This trend, according to celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Suhail, seems to be a “millennial approach to things”. The less-makeup look is always a classic and can never go out of fashion. For example, Choe Zhao, winner of best director of Nomadland, had a neat look. This was unlike any red carpet but it’s something that girls can easily experiment with,” explains Suhail, founder of Tinge Custom Makeup.

Even Geeta Rao and Dipanwita Chhabra, co-founders, GlossNGlass Academy, believe that the stars’ choice of colours and makeup could suit Indian events and functions too. “Most weddings have multiple events.

And for most pre-events, brides now prefer to keep the look fresh with beautiful mid-tone peach or mauve hues,” says Rao, adding that Zendaya, H.E.R and Amanda Seyfried’s looks were here favourite. Chhabra adds that the no-makeup look, along with neutral tones, is in trend this year. “More and more women are gravitating towards this to naturally enhance their features.

Once can add a pop of colour through their lip colour or a jewel tone hue in the eye makeup,” says Chabbra. According to her, many women are sticking to reds and maroons as a statement lip with nude earthy tones for the eyes. “For the rest of the makeup, the skin is left toned down and translucent with medium coverage foundation. Add natural contours with bronzers and blush,” she says. With severe restrictions in place again, these looks can also add a touch of glam to virtual meetings or get-togethers.

Zohara Shereen, founder of Zohara Shereen Makeup Academy, says dewy cheeks and lighter toned lip colours can be a go-to option. “Apart from that, sleek hair and feathered eyebrows are also a thing. Naoko Scintu brushed Florence Pugh’s brows upward at an angle and used an eyebrow pencil for fine strokes to mimic brow hair. With this, one can take a break from sharp and edgy brows this season,” says Shereen.