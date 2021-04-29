STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP youth wing opens helpline for Covid patients

Nadda inaugurates initiative based in B’luru 

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases on the rise, the BJP youth wing launched a nationwide helpline for free teleconsultation for Covid patients on Wednesday. National party president Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the helpline 080 6817 3286, which will be based in Bengaluru but provide nationwide services on Covid symptoms, need for hospitalisation and consultation during home isolation.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya initiated the project by partnering with entrepreneurs and startups. The platform will have 500 doctors, a Yuva Morcha office-bearer said. “The country did not have a single PPE kit or ventilator-producing unit during the first wave. Today, we can conduct over 12 lakh tests per day. We have also set up over 2,500 Covid-dedicated hospitals. We are manufacturing over five lakh ventilators and 5 lakh PPE kits every day,” Nadda said during the virtual inauguration.

Urging Yuva Morcha members to reach out to citizens and respond to requests for medical assistance, he said awareness should be created on the vaccine drive. “Most Covid patients do not need hospitalisation, but without proper medical advice, they panic and occupy hospital beds, denying the facility to deserving patients. The #BJYMDoctorHelpline aims to address this. I request all to share this platform widely,” Tejasvi said.

The BJP state unit too has set up its own helpline to assist citizens. People can call up 8431635289 to find out about Covid hospitals, beds, oxygen, medicines, ventilators, home isolation, hearse vehicles, funerals, vaccination, plasma donors and teleconsultation. It also has a Whatsapp number 8722557733.

