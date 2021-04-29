STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of grit and girl power

Bored at home? Check out this new Kannada web series, which features three female characters and their journey of self-discovery

Published: 29th April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the series

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s back to hunkering down for two weeks. And if you’re tired of the usual shows streaming on OTT platforms, here’s something new for you. A new web series, It’s My Life, has just been released on YouTube and it’s something many might relate to. Meet Srushti, Rachana and Janaki, the three protagonists who want to create an identity for themselves.

Though on three different paths, they each face their biggest fears and walk down the road to self-discovery. Out on the YouTube channel Circus Gun Kannada, the series has Nayani Pavani, Yeissha and Apoorva Srinivasan in lead roles. Directed by Sunil Puppal, the series, produced under SillyMonks Entertainment, was first released in Telugu close to eight months ago. But seeing the popularity of the series, the team decided to dub it in Kannada for the local audience.

Vasukesan, a member of the team, says the series is based on women empowerment. “Everyone speaks about women empowerment in some way or the other. Here we are speaking about what price these ladies had to pay or the struggle they had to go through to get their independence,” says Vasukesan, who believes the show is a light and easy watch, especially in these times. Currently, two episodes are out, with the third releasing this Friday.

The series is in Kannada, which Vasukesan believes is popular in content these days, thanks to the lockdown. “We can’t compare a big budget web series with ours. This type of family-friendly content, which is also socially relevant, helps us reach more and more people. People tend to enjoy regional content with their family. And by making the series in Kannada, we wanted to popularise the language more too,” he says, adding, “Most of the actors in the series are from a theatre background. Since venues were closed, they needed other outlets to showcase their work,” says Vasukesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp