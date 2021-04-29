Of grit and girl power

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s back to hunkering down for two weeks. And if you’re tired of the usual shows streaming on OTT platforms, here’s something new for you. A new web series, It’s My Life, has just been released on YouTube and it’s something many might relate to. Meet Srushti, Rachana and Janaki, the three protagonists who want to create an identity for themselves.

Though on three different paths, they each face their biggest fears and walk down the road to self-discovery. Out on the YouTube channel Circus Gun Kannada, the series has Nayani Pavani, Yeissha and Apoorva Srinivasan in lead roles. Directed by Sunil Puppal, the series, produced under SillyMonks Entertainment, was first released in Telugu close to eight months ago. But seeing the popularity of the series, the team decided to dub it in Kannada for the local audience.

Vasukesan, a member of the team, says the series is based on women empowerment. “Everyone speaks about women empowerment in some way or the other. Here we are speaking about what price these ladies had to pay or the struggle they had to go through to get their independence,” says Vasukesan, who believes the show is a light and easy watch, especially in these times. Currently, two episodes are out, with the third releasing this Friday.

The series is in Kannada, which Vasukesan believes is popular in content these days, thanks to the lockdown. “We can’t compare a big budget web series with ours. This type of family-friendly content, which is also socially relevant, helps us reach more and more people. People tend to enjoy regional content with their family. And by making the series in Kannada, we wanted to popularise the language more too,” he says, adding, “Most of the actors in the series are from a theatre background. Since venues were closed, they needed other outlets to showcase their work,” says Vasukesan.