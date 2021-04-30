HDK suggests door-to-door Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday suggested to the State government to start compulsory door-to-door vaccination of the 18-plus population, taking advantage of the statewide curfew imposed to contain the spread of Covid.

The JDS leader welcomed the State government's decision to impose stringent restrictions during the 14-day Corona Curfew, but questioned the government's initiative to ensure adequate vaccine supply. Karnataka has a population of close to 7 crore, with those in the 18-44 age group making up the largest chunk of about 37 per cent, at 2.59 crore, he said.

With each person requiring two jabs, the state would need 5.19 crore vaccine doses for this population. That is in addition to the vaccine demand for the 45-plus population, which is 28 per cent of the state's tally, at 1.96 crore people requiring 3.9 crore doses.

"Many in the 45-plus age group have not yet received even the first dose, due to lack of vaccine supply, and most people in the 45-60 age group haven't received the second dose. Do the State and Central governments have enough supplies?" the former CM asked.

"As the state is under curfew, I suggest the government to take full advantage of the situation and start door-to-door compulsory vaccination of all 18-plus population, so as to instil confidence in the public as well as arrest the spread of Covid-19," Kumaraswamy added.