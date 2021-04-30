STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HDK suggests door-to-door Covid vaccination

With each person requiring two jabs, the state would need 5.19 crore vaccine doses for this population.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday suggested to the State government to start compulsory door-to-door vaccination of the 18-plus population, taking advantage of the statewide curfew imposed to contain the spread of Covid.

The JDS leader welcomed the State government's decision to impose stringent restrictions during the 14-day Corona Curfew, but questioned the government's initiative to ensure adequate vaccine supply. Karnataka has a population of close to 7 crore, with those in the 18-44 age group making up the largest chunk of about 37 per cent, at 2.59 crore, he said.

With each person requiring two jabs, the state would need 5.19 crore vaccine doses for this population. That is in addition to the vaccine demand for the 45-plus population, which is 28 per cent of the state's tally, at 1.96 crore people requiring 3.9 crore doses.

"Many in the 45-plus age group have not yet received even the first dose, due to lack of vaccine supply, and most people in the 45-60 age group haven't received the second dose. Do the State and Central governments have enough supplies?" the former CM asked.

"As the state is under curfew, I suggest the government to take full advantage of the situation and start door-to-door compulsory vaccination of all 18-plus population, so as to instil confidence in the public as well as arrest the spread of Covid-19," Kumaraswamy added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
door-to-door vaccination HD Kumaraswamy COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp