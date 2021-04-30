STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Cabinet to donate one year’s salary for Covid fight

While ministers have agreed to donate a year’s salary, the CM has urged legislators to donate a month’s pay.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given the spike in Covid cases and the cost of containing the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday encouraged ministers and legislators to donate their salaries towards the CM’s relief fund for Covid-19 management. 

While ministers have agreed to donate a year’s salary, the CM has urged legislators to donate a month’s pay. Last year too, during the first wave of Covid-19, elected representatives had voluntarily given up their salaries as contribution towards the Covid management fund.

“All of us as ministers have decided to donate one year’s salary towards the CM’s relief fund to spend on Covid-19 management. Given the spike in the number of cases, we need to pool in all our resources,” said Revenue Minister R Ashoka, after a meeting on Thursday, chaired by CM Yediyurappa.

