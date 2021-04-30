More beds, Covid Care Centres for Bengaluru East

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna, who is also minister in charge of supervising measures to fight the pandemic in Bengaluru East, said Ambedkar Medical College Hospital will be converted into a Covid hospital.

At reviewing the situation along with other elected representatives, Somanna said they are taking several measures to increase the number of beds. He said 175 beds with oxygen are available in the hospital and can be immediately used for treating Covid patients.

In Charaka Hospital, out of 28 ICU beds, 10 are being used from Thursday, and a Covid Care Centre (CCC) with 100 beds will be started at Church of South India Hospital from Sunday. While a 100-bed CCC at Endocrinology Centre in CV Raman Nagar will be started from Monday, a CCC with 175 beds was opened in Shanthinagar on Thursday, said a statement.

At the meeting, ESI Indiranagar Hospital was directed to add 50 beds with oxygen. Issues related to shortage of ventilators, oxygen and Remdesivir are being resolved, and 20 oxygen concentrators will be given to hospitals in each assembly segment, the statement said.