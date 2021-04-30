STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

More beds, Covid Care Centres for Bengaluru East

At reviewing the situation along with other elected representatives, Somanna said they are taking several measures to increase the number of beds.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna, who is also minister in charge of supervising measures to fight the pandemic in Bengaluru East, said Ambedkar Medical College Hospital will be converted into a Covid hospital.

At reviewing the situation along with other elected representatives, Somanna said they are taking several measures to increase the number of beds. He said 175 beds with oxygen are available in the hospital and can be immediately used for treating Covid patients.

In Charaka Hospital, out of 28 ICU beds, 10 are being used from Thursday, and a Covid Care Centre (CCC) with 100 beds will be started at Church of South India Hospital from Sunday. While a 100-bed CCC at Endocrinology Centre in CV Raman Nagar will be started from Monday, a CCC with 175 beds was opened in Shanthinagar on Thursday, said a statement.

At the meeting, ESI Indiranagar Hospital was directed to add 50 beds with oxygen. Issues related to shortage of ventilators, oxygen and Remdesivir are being resolved, and 20 oxygen concentrators will be given to hospitals in each assembly segment, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru East V Somanna Covid Care Centre COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp