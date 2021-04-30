Railways fix leaks in Visvesvaraya station building

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after The New Indian Express reported about the leaky Sir M V Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway has now patched up portions on the roof of the Station Master’s building inside the hi-tech building.

The glass doors through which rain water had entered were also rectified. The swanky terminal, awaiting inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had developed leaks after two heavy spell of rain with water seeping through the concrete walls.

A top official told TNIE, “Concrete patching of the wall on the roof began on Tuesday and was carried out for the next two days. The packing of the joints in the glass through which rain had escaped was carried out on Thursday,” he said.

The building, located adjacent to the main terminal, has 16 rooms. The water that had accumulated in the subway had drained within half an hour of the cessation of the downpour, the Railways said in a statement.