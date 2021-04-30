STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Talk to Armed Forces for oxygen beds: HC to govt

Similarly, the court directed the State Government and BBMP to contact the South Western Railway to take over the beds available with the Railways in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed senior officials of the State Government and BBMP to hold talks with the Armed Forces to create oxygen beds in Bengaluru, where the situation is grim, and hand them over to the civic administration.

Passing the order during the special sitting held to hear PILs filed to address the issues arising from Covid-19, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that “we hope the Army will assist the civic administration by creating beds with oxygen”. 

The direction was issued after MN Kumar, counsel for the Centre, informed the court on instruction that the beds available at Command Hospital are only occupied by defence personnel, and hence, cannot be provided to civilians.

Further, the court said that already, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department has written a letter, requesting Command Hospital to make vacant beds in Bengaluru available to citizens. When the situation is dire, the Armed Forces have always responded to help the civic administration. 

Hence, it directed the officials of state and BBMP to hold talks with officers of the Armed Forces, which have huge establishments in Bengaluru, the court said, while orally pointing out the necessity to create beds and share their doctors, nurses and other medical staff services with BBMP.

Similarly, the court directed the State Government and BBMP to contact the South Western Railway to take over the beds available with the Railways in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi. This was after MN Kumar informed that SWR is in a position to provide 300 beds with oxygen that have been created in railway coaches at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

The communication has been made by the State Government to take over the beds, but it is yet to come forward, he submitted. The court pointed out that a marginal increase in creating beds in the last two days may not bring great relief to the patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Armed Forces BBMP Bengaluru oxygen
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp