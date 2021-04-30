Talk to Armed Forces for oxygen beds: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed senior officials of the State Government and BBMP to hold talks with the Armed Forces to create oxygen beds in Bengaluru, where the situation is grim, and hand them over to the civic administration.

Passing the order during the special sitting held to hear PILs filed to address the issues arising from Covid-19, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that “we hope the Army will assist the civic administration by creating beds with oxygen”.

The direction was issued after MN Kumar, counsel for the Centre, informed the court on instruction that the beds available at Command Hospital are only occupied by defence personnel, and hence, cannot be provided to civilians.

Further, the court said that already, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department has written a letter, requesting Command Hospital to make vacant beds in Bengaluru available to citizens. When the situation is dire, the Armed Forces have always responded to help the civic administration.

Hence, it directed the officials of state and BBMP to hold talks with officers of the Armed Forces, which have huge establishments in Bengaluru, the court said, while orally pointing out the necessity to create beds and share their doctors, nurses and other medical staff services with BBMP.

Similarly, the court directed the State Government and BBMP to contact the South Western Railway to take over the beds available with the Railways in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi. This was after MN Kumar informed that SWR is in a position to provide 300 beds with oxygen that have been created in railway coaches at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

The communication has been made by the State Government to take over the beds, but it is yet to come forward, he submitted. The court pointed out that a marginal increase in creating beds in the last two days may not bring great relief to the patients.