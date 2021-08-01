7-year-old from Bengaluru pens book on lockdown blues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A seven-year-old from Bengaluru has recently penned down her lockdown learnings, from online classes to cyber crime like phishing, in a book and has published the same. Under the title “L is for Lockdown - Jiya’s Journal of Lockdown Lessons”, Jiya Gangadhar said that she could publish her work because of the help and support of her teacher Divya A S. Divya helped Jiya find a publisher.

A non-fiction, the book has been released on an e-commerce platform and talks about Jiya’s experiences, new routines and learnings from the one year of sitting at home and attending online classes. She was inspired by her mother, a marketing professional, who had read her dairy and planted the idea of creative writing in Jiya’s mind.

In the book, Jiya covers various chapters like her interaction with the newspaper boy, learning online games and understanding cyber crimes. Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, Principal, Ekya School JP Nagar said, “We were happy to see a book written by one of our students. Jiya had imbibed a good habit of writing in her diary daily. Her mother realised that passion and gently guided her. As soon as Jiya’s parents informed us about the book, our faculty came forward to help them with the publishing house.”

“When the lockdown was announced, we started our online classes. As I was at home, I had a lot of time to spare. It gave me time to delve into each routine moment, which I couldn’t have done if I were to go to school. As my parents were also there at home, they helped me with everything,” Jiya said.