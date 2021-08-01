STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

7-year-old from Bengaluru pens book on lockdown blues

A seven-year-old from Bengaluru has recently penned down her lockdown learnings, from online classes to cyber crime like phishing, in a book and has published the same. 

Published: 01st August 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, Test

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A seven-year-old from Bengaluru has recently penned down her lockdown learnings, from online classes to cyber crime like phishing, in a book and has published the same. Under the title “L is for Lockdown - Jiya’s Journal of Lockdown Lessons”, Jiya Gangadhar said that she could publish her work because of the help and support of her teacher Divya A S. Divya helped Jiya find a publisher.

A non-fiction, the book has been released on an e-commerce platform and talks about Jiya’s experiences, new routines and learnings from the one year of sitting at home and attending online classes. She was inspired by her mother, a marketing professional, who had read her dairy and planted the idea of creative writing in Jiya’s mind. 

In the book, Jiya covers various chapters like her interaction with the newspaper boy, learning online games and understanding cyber crimes. Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, Principal, Ekya School JP Nagar said, “We were happy to see a book written by one of our students. Jiya had imbibed a good habit of writing in her diary daily. Her mother realised that passion and gently guided her. As soon as Jiya’s parents informed us about the book, our faculty came forward to help them with the publishing house.”

“When the lockdown was announced, we started our online classes. As I was at home, I had a lot of time to spare. It gave me time to delve into each routine moment, which I couldn’t have done if I were to go to school. As my parents were also there at home, they helped me with everything,” Jiya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp