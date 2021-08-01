Police crack down on 63 rowdies, raid houses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to crack down on offenders, personnel of the South-East and West divisions of Bengaluru City Police raided houses of 63 rowdies here on Saturday. While 18 of them were detained for questioning, 45 were warned and let off after receiving an undertaking from them.

A team headed by Deputy Connissioner of Police Srinath Mahadev Joshi, and his subordinates including Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and constables conducted raids on the houses of 63 rowdies in the early hours of the day.

This is the second simultaneous raid conducted by the city police in a month. Though the police teams did not find any weapons during the search, they found few documents and the rowdies were taken to the police station and questioned about their present activities.