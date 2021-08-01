Private eye ‘hired’ four thieves to steal bikes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madanayakanahalli police on Saturday arrested five suspects for allegedly stealing 46 bikes. Interestingly, one of the accused, Shivashankar (25), is learnt to be working with a detective agency on Dickenson Road.

The other four arrested have been identified as Ravi Kumar (21), Muniraju (20), Jagadish (21), and Mohan Kumar (22). Their luck ran out when a special police team investigating a spate of bike thefts, analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, and zeroed in on them.

The stolen bikes would be sold through Mohan Kumar for throwaway prices to customers, stating that they were seized by a finance company. Police said Ravi Kumar and Jagadish, are habitual offenders, who have served time in jail. After coming out on bail, they were working in a vegetable shop.

Meanwhile, Shivashankar approached Ravi through a common friend and asked him to arrange a few bikes without number plates for his detective work, offering him a decent amount for each vehicle. As per the deal, Shivashankar used to send photos of bikes, along with their location, to Ravi.

Accordingly, Ravi ganged up with Jagadish, Muniraju and Mohan Kumar, to commit the thefts. Shivakumar would use the bikes, and later return them to the other accused to sell.