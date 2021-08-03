Decision on school reopening in Karnataka hangs fire

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the primary and secondary education department, whose expert committee has recommended that schools be reopened in the first week of August, are waiting for the government, or the chief minister to give a green signal for offline classes.

The department is yet to get a minister. Sources from the department said experts are divided whether the delay in the decision to reopen schools is due to the lack of a minister. Officials have placed the proposal of the expert committee before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“The Chief Minister has to take a decision or delegate the decision making to someone else (principal secretary),” said a top offical from the department. Meanwhile, a rise in the number of cases and an impending third wave were also suggested as reasons for the delay.“At present, 90 per cent of parents are unwilling to send their children to school even if they open,” said M Shakeel, president of Voice of Parents, a parents’ association.

He said the government should fill the technology gap for students by utilising department funds instead of promising to dole out Rs 2 lakh per student affected by Covid-19 as insurance. Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP iterated the need to consider the education sector as an emergency sector, just like health. “The need to reopen schools, because of the number of students slipping into malnutrition, child labour, and girl students dropping out, cannot be emphasised more,” he said.

President of Karnataka State High School Teachers’ Association, Manjunath H K said teachers are awaiting a circular on reopening of schools, and there is no clarity why there is a delay in the decision -- whether it was lack of a minister that delayed opening of schools, despite the dip in fresh cases.