Give Covid vaccine details of school staff: Karnataka HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orally observing that it is upon the state government to take a decision on opening of schools based on the advice of experts, the Karnataka High Court asked it to submit the district-wise data of the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of government and aided schools across the state.After hearing public interest litigation filed by M Radha and others seeking direction for reintroduction of mid-day meals in schools and Anganwadis, a division bench, headed by Justice B V Nagarathna, said that the details should be provided by August 12.

The court issued the direction to submit details of vaccination in the backdrop of concern among parents over sending their wards to school in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases and reports of a possible third wave. The government advocate sought time to provide the details on reopening of schools in view of the new government in the state.

