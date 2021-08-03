STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Learn with Fun

Through The Hack to Learn series, Mangalore-based content strategist infuses creative play to make learning new languages less scary 

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Satshya Anna Tharien

Satshya Anna Tharien

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Language can be intimidating for many. It can be even more nerve-wracking when you are learning a new one or try to converse in a language which you are familiar with but don’t use that often.

Well, Satshya Anna Tharien, a Mangalore-based Malayali, is trying to make the language learning process ‘easy’ through her Hacks to Learn series on Instagram. Started a year ago, be it Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, this 27-year-old takes a creative approach by showcasing the techniques she had used to learn some of the Indian languages.

“'The Hacks to Learn' series was started to share the experiences I had when it came to a particular language. Through my reels, by infusing a creative play, I intend to make a language look less intimidating so that a person who is learning a new language won’t feel scared. I want people to cherish the regional languages. And also, the series will help you get familiar with a few words at least, in that way, you’ll have something in common when you come across a person who speaks that language,” says Tharien, who is a senior content strategist working at an ed-tech startup.

Tharien began the series with Hindi. Through her reels, she highlighted the tricks she picked up in learning certain phrases. “I did a video on Pachaas and Pachees. These two terms were the most confusing during my initial days in Delhi. It was complicated with rickshawalas especially, to bargain, you should know if the figure is higher or lower. Many of my friends liked it and asked me to continue doing the series. With a few episodes in Hindi, I thought to transcend to Malayalam as well,” explains Tharien. Growing up in a family which spoke multiple languages, Tharien never spoke Malayalam fluently. “When I was a child, I didn’t speak Malayalam that often because during those days I considered English to be a much cooler language. To be honest, I regret not speaking the regional language, If I did, I could have spoken it much fluently by now. Through these series, I am making up for the lost time, and I am learning a lot from my audience as well,” says Tharien. 

According to Tharien, what pulls her most in learning a language is its etymology and similarity. “Certain words pick my attention with their similarity. When it does, I immediately take note of it,” says Tharien. 
“When it comes to languages, I take visual cues, in a way to learn and retain them. For example, in Tamil, earrings are called ‘thod’ so I always picture an earring that is shaped like a frog, ‘toad’,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp