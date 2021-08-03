STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents hide travel history, irk Palike doctors

Civic body finds it difficult to trace primary, secondary contacts, check inoculation status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling them a disturbance, apartment residents who tested Covid positive are not cooperating with Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors, when they are asked about their travel and contact history. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staffers complain, “They travel abroad and then hide it. They also block our phone numbers. We need to take down contact history to trace their primary and secondary contacts. We need to know their symptoms and vaccination status. If they have travelled from abroad, we need to take their sample for genomic sequencing. All this takes 15 minutes, but they are not cooperating,” said Dr Syed Ismail, a PHC doctor at Vasanthnagar. 

He further pointed out that the residents usually claim that they are asymptomatic and are receiving treatment from private doctors, and do not need the government’s help. From them, it spreads to many app-based delivery workers, who in turn are exposed to other customers. 

“It is necessary to track cases to prevent transmission. Not every family can afford Covid treatment. In many cases, the address a person shares while getting tested is incorrect and then, it becomes difficult to track the patient. The same issues cropped up during the first and second waves,” he added. 

“True, some people do cooperate, but others don’t, and they directly ask us not to go to their houses. They do not share contact and travel history. Earlier, we used to get a list of people who have returned from abroad, to track them,” said Dr Anjana, a PHC doctor at Nagappa block.“These instances may be sporadic as all apartments generally know the process of testing, containment, travel history, and contact history tracking by the government,” said Vikram Rai, General Secretary, Bangalore Apartment’s Federation.

“There is a set process in place and apartments have an ecosystem. People have been through two waves and it is not new to them. Most committee members know how to respond and support when positive cases crop up. If Covid cases increase once again, we will start building awareness among residents,” Rai added. There are 136 active containment zones in Bengaluru, most of which (42) are in the Mahadevapura zone, as per the BBMP war room data. This is followed by Bommanahalli with 29 containment zones.

