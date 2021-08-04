STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rejuvenating and rebranding

Social gathering places become creative in their approach; fitness and wellness activities with food and beverage are on offer

Published: 04th August 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new normal lifestyle induced by the Covid 19, has forced Bangalore’s social gathering places to weave a synergy between meeting and greeting along with wellness sessions. Let’s get a sneak-peak into this new trend of socialising coupled with a fitness regime.Reset Koramangala, a holistic fitness centre and a cafe has rolled out activities by clubbing food and fitness for people to unwind their mind, body, and soul, especially after the gruelling lockdown due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

Surendra Kedia, owner of Cafe Reset Koramangala says, “We have introduced sunrise and sunset yoga sessions followed by brunch and dinner, respectively. People can pre-book in groups and attend the sessions on any day. We are conducting the sessions with a limited number of people, ranging between 15 to 20. The idea is to help people unwind themselves and relax with fitness and wellness activities like yoga, pranayama, meditation, and some fun activities. It also includes jacuzzi, spa treatment, and steam bath,” says Kedia.

However, some restaurants have adopted a wait and watch strategy. For example, Hitesh Tulsani, manager, sales, and operations for Rahi Neo Kitchen and Bar is planning to introduce breakfast and fitness combo in the coming weeks. “We are planning to club nutritious breakfast options along with yoga and meditation sessions for our customers. The plan is on cards and once we assess the footfall of the customers, we will roll it out in the coming days,” says Tulsani.

Not just cafes, even wedding venues are offering wellness activities as part of the wedding package. Le Roma Gardenia, a wedding venue, is planning to roll out wellness activities in their 48-hour wedding package.“We are looking at infusing detoxification programmes and sessions for the mind, body, and soul just ahead of the ritual day. We also want to do a small orientation on weddings about the ups and downs of life, with the families. This is to ensure that the couple goes through relaxing and refreshing wellness sessions before starting their new journey together,” says Rohan Salian, founder, Le Roma Gardenia. Mita Vinay, founder of Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, is providing services on the lines of social healing where people meet and greet and focus on health and wellbeing at the same time.

Meanwhile, wellness experts believe that such social gathering places usually find it hard to enforce strict health protocols and the fear of the virus is still looming large.Wellness coach and Fit India Ambassador Wanitha Ashok, says, “Sometimes, health protocols are flouted at such places. The fear of the virus persists and a lot of people confine themselves to fitness routines at home,” says Ashok.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp