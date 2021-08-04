Rejuvenating and rebranding

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new normal lifestyle induced by the Covid 19, has forced Bangalore’s social gathering places to weave a synergy between meeting and greeting along with wellness sessions. Let’s get a sneak-peak into this new trend of socialising coupled with a fitness regime.Reset Koramangala, a holistic fitness centre and a cafe has rolled out activities by clubbing food and fitness for people to unwind their mind, body, and soul, especially after the gruelling lockdown due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

Surendra Kedia, owner of Cafe Reset Koramangala says, “We have introduced sunrise and sunset yoga sessions followed by brunch and dinner, respectively. People can pre-book in groups and attend the sessions on any day. We are conducting the sessions with a limited number of people, ranging between 15 to 20. The idea is to help people unwind themselves and relax with fitness and wellness activities like yoga, pranayama, meditation, and some fun activities. It also includes jacuzzi, spa treatment, and steam bath,” says Kedia.

However, some restaurants have adopted a wait and watch strategy. For example, Hitesh Tulsani, manager, sales, and operations for Rahi Neo Kitchen and Bar is planning to introduce breakfast and fitness combo in the coming weeks. “We are planning to club nutritious breakfast options along with yoga and meditation sessions for our customers. The plan is on cards and once we assess the footfall of the customers, we will roll it out in the coming days,” says Tulsani.

Not just cafes, even wedding venues are offering wellness activities as part of the wedding package. Le Roma Gardenia, a wedding venue, is planning to roll out wellness activities in their 48-hour wedding package.“We are looking at infusing detoxification programmes and sessions for the mind, body, and soul just ahead of the ritual day. We also want to do a small orientation on weddings about the ups and downs of life, with the families. This is to ensure that the couple goes through relaxing and refreshing wellness sessions before starting their new journey together,” says Rohan Salian, founder, Le Roma Gardenia. Mita Vinay, founder of Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, is providing services on the lines of social healing where people meet and greet and focus on health and wellbeing at the same time.

Meanwhile, wellness experts believe that such social gathering places usually find it hard to enforce strict health protocols and the fear of the virus is still looming large.Wellness coach and Fit India Ambassador Wanitha Ashok, says, “Sometimes, health protocols are flouted at such places. The fear of the virus persists and a lot of people confine themselves to fitness routines at home,” says Ashok.