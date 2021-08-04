Remove unauthorised cables from footpaths: HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should continue removing unauthorised cables over footpaths and streets as they pose a threat to citizens. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by city advocate NP Amrutesh.

The petitioner has filed an application to implead internet service providers and Association of Cable Operators. The court noted that the BBMP is issuing public notice asking internet service providers and cable operators to remove dangling wires within a month. Meanwhile, the counsel of BBMP orally submitted that it is difficult to remove internet cables at this time as students are attending online classes.

The petitioner had contended that it is the obligation of the BBMP to set criminal law in motion under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, against violators..