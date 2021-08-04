STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remove unauthorised cables from footpaths: HC to BBMP

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by city advocate NP Amrutesh. 

Published: 04th August 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should continue removing unauthorised cables over footpaths and streets as they pose a threat to  citizens. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by city advocate NP Amrutesh. 

The petitioner has filed an application to implead internet service providers and Association of Cable Operators. The court noted that the BBMP is issuing public notice asking internet service providers and cable operators to remove dangling wires within a month. Meanwhile, the counsel of BBMP orally submitted that it is difficult to remove internet cables at this time as students are attending online classes.
The petitioner had contended that it is the obligation of the BBMP to set criminal law in motion under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, against violators..

