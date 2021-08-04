STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC raps BDA for site registration in Karanth layout

Seeks immediate transfer of sub-registrar; any sale after Aug 3, 2018, stands void

Published: 04th August 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:26 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court came down heavily on Karnataka for permitting registration of sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, beyond the cut-off date of August 3, 2018. Calling for immediate transfer of the sub-registrar carrying out these registrations, it has sought a status report from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on details of the registered sites by August 13.  

Admonishing the Advocate-General orally during the hearing of a case between BDA and State of Karnataka and others on July 29, the bench comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna said, “We were told sites in this layout are registered in favour of third parties. Once the final notification is issued, any sale made thereafter becomes a void document. Despite that, BDA had been writing to the sub-registrar or whoever (for registration).”

The court also directed the government to despatch an officer to the particular sub-registrar and find out how many sites were registered after the cut-off date. “We are told that even now, registration is going on. If that is so, you must immediately shift the sub-registrar. This is very dangerous,” the court said.The bench directed that all site registrations be stopped with immediate effect. 

‘Pay compensation immediately’

The SC also urged BDA to pay cash compensation immediately, while taking possession of a site.  “If you are acquiring site on a 60:40 basis, issue a certificate immediately as to how much developed land they are entitled to,” the court directed the BDA, and added that even if someone is handing over their site voluntarily, the individual must be given a site under the incentive scheme.

Asked about the action initiated in light of the court directive on site registration, BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said his team had already written to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Commissioner of Stamps over the issue. IGR Mohan Raj told TNIE that the communication received from BDA had been intimated to the district registrar and a report on the registered sites would be readied within a day or two.

