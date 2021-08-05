Bengaluru Airport Metro line tender to be finalised in September

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
While scrutiny of technical bids for the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) line is on the verge of completion, financial bids are set to be opened soon.

Published: 05th August 2021

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While scrutiny of technical bids for the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) line is on the verge of completion, financial bids are set to be opened soon. The tender for this crucial line is to be awarded in early September, says Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez. In an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express, his first after assuming charge here, Parvez spoke on a host of issues related to projects, impact of the Covid pandemic on BMRCL, and lessons learnt from Metro Phase-I. 

Without divulging specifics on bidders for the 38.44-km KR Puram-KIA line, he said, “The technical bids are on the verge of being finalised, and may be done in 10 days. We’ll take up the financial bids after that. Within a month, say in early September, we expect the process to be complete.” The deadline for opening of tenders was extended many times due to the pandemic, and bidding was finally closed on June 29. 

A new contractor, G R Infraprojects Limited, was awarded the tender for the 21.25-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) on Bannerghatta Road. Work on the elevated portion (7.5 km) had ground to a halt after the previous contractor, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, stopped work due to financial problems, and BMRCL terminated the contract worth Rs 339 crore. 

The MD said, “The previous contractor had completed 37 per cent of the line, and G R Infra Projects will complete the remainder. We will be recovering dues for violation of contract conditions from Simplex, from the deposit money paid to us.”Referring to Phase-II projects, he said BMRCL was keen on ensuring good bus connectivity from all Metro stations. “We are working on installing a Foot Over Bridge that would ensure easy access between the Metro and KSRTC and BMTC,” he said. The pre-Covid workforce had returned and projects are on schedule, he added. 

Unlike pre-Covid times when ridership was between 4.5 lakh and 5 lakh a day, and revenue above Rs 1.2 crore, BMRCL was able to recover only 30 per cent of its operation cost, Parvez said. “If the Covid situation improves, we hope to recover 60-70 per cent of our operational costs within three months.” BMRCL was also keen on mobilising revenue by permitting advertisements in Metro stations and allowing shops in the space available, Parvez said. 

