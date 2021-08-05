BPO employee in Bengaluru files sextortion case against woman who befriended him on Facebook

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another sextortion case, a 26-year-old BPO employee was trapped by a Facebook 'friend' who lured him into a private conversation and extorted Rs 51,000 from him. When she continued to blackmail him, he approached Whitefield police on Tuesday to file a case.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by Kiran Kumar (name changed), a resident of Munekolalu, a case has been registered against the woman who befriended him. The duo were in contact since May this year and shared mobile numbers. They soon began to chat in private and she asked him to disrobe. However, without his knowledge the woman video recorded the chats and later started blackmailing him, threatening to upload the videos on websites and share them with his friends.

Fearing for his reputation, he transferred Rs 51,000 to her bank account through a digital payment. When the demand for the ransom increased, he was unable to bear the harassment and decided to file a case with CEN police of Whitefield. Based on details of where the money was transferred, police are tracking the accused and further investigations are on.

It may be recalled that in March this year, a 26-year-old MBA graduate preparing for the civil service exams ended his life in KR Puram. The gang extorted around Rs 36,000 in multiple transactions one day before his death after he had accepted a friend request sent by a stranger who called herself Neha Sharma on Facebook. He started chatting with her and she later made a video call to him, removed her clothes and asked him to undress.

Later, the miscreants demanded money and threatened to send the video to his friends. He had borrowed money from his friends and started transferring money digitally to a bank account. Later, he was unable to bear the extortion and decided to end his life. Based on bank transaction details, Whitefield police arrested Robin Bharath (22) and Javed Rehman (25) from Rasoolpura village in Rajasthan soon after the incident came to light.