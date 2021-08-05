It’s one-way traffic snarl in front of CM Bommai’s RT Nagar house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters passing through MLAs’ Layout in RT Nagar are facing a harrowing time ever since Basavaraj Bommai became chief minister. The traffic police have blocked the road on the side of his residence, while turning the other half into a two-way stretch, inconveniencing motorists.

The traffic police put up barricades on the day Bommai was sworn in as chief minister. What was once a wide road has now turned into a narrow lane for two-way traffic, complain vehicle-users.

On Wednesday morning, two cars almost collided head-on and the drivers left after a heated exchange of words. Such incidents have become common on the road, which is a major connecting stretch between RT Nagar and Mekhri Circle.

“Earlier it used to be a moderately busy road, but since the police blocked one side of the road, the movement of vehicles has been hit badly,” said a resident, who did not want to be named. When Bommai was the home minister, there was a small police picket, which did not affect people much. But with his elevation, higher levels of security measures have been implemented.

The residents complain that a steady flow of politicians and officials to the chief minister’s residence, and haphazard parking of vehicles have been affecting them.

The jurisdictional RT Nagar traffic police said the road has been barricaded as part of the chief minister’s security protocol. “We cannot decide on this matter as decisions are made at the top,” an officer said.