Why breastfeeding is highly recommended during Covid

For infants, the mother’s milk contains several antibodies which help in boosting their immune system

Published: 05th August 2021 06:29 AM

lactating mothers mother's milk feeding baby breast breastfeeding

Image used for representation

By Dr Sushanth Shivaswamy and Dr Sita Rajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid should not be a hurdle in providing mother’s milk to the infant. With adequate precautions, COVID-19 poses very low risk to new born infant. Current scientific evidence favours ensuring breastfeeding to new born infants even in the setting of COVID-19 infection in the mother. 

Breastfeeding benefits during covid
It is possible that breastfeeding could have significant benefit in neonates exposed to Covid. For infants, mother’s milk contains several antibodies which boosts the infant’s immune system. Although no studies are currently available to prove that mother’s milk is directly effective against coronavirus, plenty of studies have previously shown that mother’s milk offers significant protection against other viral infections. The  mother’s body releases several hormones during breastfeeding. These hormones provide relief from depression and anxiety. 

Breastfeeding measures during covid
Covid is highly contagious and may result in serious complications. It is thus necessary to protect both the mother and child from contracting the infection. Measures for reducing infection risk are:
1Wash hands: If any of the family members is sick, the mother must follow all the Covid protocols. She should thoroughly wash her hands with soap or hand sanitiser for 20 seconds before and after breastfeeding. 

2 Wear a mask: Always remember to wear a mask while breastfeeding your child. It will reduce the risk of infection as you do not know if you are suffering from asymptomatic Covid. 
3Hygienic measures while pumping breastmilk: If the mother uses a breast pump to express the breastmilk, she should cover her face with the mask and clean the pump. Instruct the caregivers to wash their hands and follow all protocols. 

Vaccination & breastfeeding
Vaccination in lactating mothers has been demonstrated to be effective for Covid prevention and is safe for the infant. Currently available vaccines in India, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik, can safely be administered to lactating mothers.

Fact file 
The mother should take hygienic precautions while breast feeding 
Keep the baby at a distance of 6 feet after feeding as much as possible and continue to wear a mask while being in the same room as the baby
If the mother chooses to room out the baby to reduce any small risks of transmission or if the mother is too sick to care for the baby, the baby can be roomed out while being taken care of by a Covid negative caregiver. The mother can still pump her milk either manually or with a breast pump. The above precautions like handwashing and masking should also be taken care of prior to pumping.
(The writers are consultant - pediatrician and neonatologist; and consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology, at Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefiled- a unit of Manipal Hospitals)

