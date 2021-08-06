BBMP forms 15 teams to enhance vigil at public places in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the rising cases in neighbouring states and Bengaluru, 15 teams have been formed and deployed at busy market places and points to keep a check on travellers and citizens, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

“Strict checking will be done for those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to ensure they are carrying negative RT- PCR test report and if they are showing any symptoms. Even though the cases are less, we need to be careful.” He added that while the government is taking all measures to control the spread, citizens must also play their role in the process by following norms. “Whether the cases increase or not, we all should do our bit as the virus still exists,” Gupta said.

On the question of whether it is the end of the second wave and the onset of the third wave, he said that is for experts to decide and announce. “Sero-survey is being conducted to know the level of antibodies in people and prepare the future action plans,” he added

Speaking to the media, he added that the police, marshals and Home Guards have tightened their vigil and aggressive legal steps will be taken against those who don’t adhere to the rules. “Night curfew will continue to remain in force. No relaxations were announced by the government. Hence, all those violating the timings will be dealt with sternly. The government is discussing with experts if more stringent measures are required and if the weekend curfew needs to be enforced again,” he said.