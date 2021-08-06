CID logs statements on custodial death of Congolese national

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have recorded statements of the policemen who detained Congolese national Joel Shindani Malu alias Joah, who is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest while in police custody and died in the wee hours of Monday.

The death led to a protest by nationals of African countries in JC Nagar and a lathicharge by the police resulting in some, including policemen, getting injured. A senior police officer told TNIE that a forensic science laboratory report is awaited over the exact cause of Joah’s death although doctors had declared it to be due to cardiac arrest.

“Meanwhile, we are analysing CCTV footage to identify more of the accused involved in the riots that took place on Monday and more arrests will be made soon,” he said.Joah’s body was handed over to the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday after the postmortem and further formalities will be handled by the mission to ensure the mortal remains reach his family in Congo.

The CID officials took statements from police officers of JC Nagar and eyewitnesses to Joah being taken into custody. The CID is also likely to call the investigation officer as part of their probe. However, there is no internal inquiry into the custodial death case as CID has been handed over the probe.