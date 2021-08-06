‘Ekdum mast!’ British envoy devours bombat masala dosa, tweets to Bommai

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Namaskara Mukhyamantri Avare”. This tweet by the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis addressing the newly-appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ended up making a huge buzz on Twitter.

Ellis, who was in Bengaluru, took to Twitter to appreciate his meeting with Bommai. “Delighted to be 1st diplomat received by Bommai-much done, much more to do with the @CMof Karntaka on education, research, investment, sustainability, infrastructure and mobility to harness talent of UK and India.”

Netizens expressed their gratitude to the diplomat for tweeting in Kannada. “Great gesture from Mr Alex. namaskara Alex avare. The sense of respecting language is appreciated,” said a netizen.

Meanwhile, Ellis had also conducted a poll on Wednesday asking “So South India, how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa?” A whopping 92% of them had said he should eat it with his hands. On Thursday, he tweeted a video of him eating masala dosa in Kannada again, “Masala Dose! Bombat Guru! Ekdum Mast.”

Later, he met Bommai and discussed closer cooperation and collaboration between Karnataka and United Kingdom among institutions in the education sector and also for the development of infrastructure facilities.