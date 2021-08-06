It will be wet week ahead in Karnataka, capital Bengaluru: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a break in the monsoon condition over the last five days, the south west monsoon has become active in Karnataka, with the Met Department forecasting widespread rainfall over most parts of the state, including Bengaluru.

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded 4.6mm rainfall till 5.30 pm, while the HAL weather station recorded 0.9 mm. IMD (Bengaluru) director-in-charge C S Patil said the rain in the state and city is due to strong westerly winds as well as local heating and rise in humidity levels.

A forecast of widespread rainfall over most parts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka has been issued for the next five days. North-interior Karnataka will experience moderate rainfall on these days.

IMD officials said that the monsoon was normal and on Wednesday, Agumbe in Shivamogga had recorded 11 cm rainfall, while Kollur in Udupi and Santhahalli in Kodagu recorded 6cm rainfall each. The IMD has also issued an yellow alert for parts of coastal Karnataka for Friday.

