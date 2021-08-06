Red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore seized, two held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men and seized 9,135 kg of red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore from them.The accused have been identified as Anand Kumar (51) and Anil Singhi (47). Police said they received information that two persons were trying to sell red sanders near an apartment on Kammanahalli-Gottigere Main Road in Hulimavu.

A police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo. “On questioning, the duo said that they, along with other absconding accused persons, had smuggled red sanders from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and had brought it to Bengaluru in a lorry. They were planning to find customers who could help them smuggle it to foreign countries,” a police officer said. “They led us to a place on Hommadevanahalli Road off Bannerghatta Road where they had parked a lorry near a godown laden with red sanders,” the cop added.The lorry, a car, and 9,135 kg of red sanders were seized from them.