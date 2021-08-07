STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An IT pro who forgot English and a professor who fumbled with Math!

The doctors diagnosed that the tumor had disrupted the connections in the brain, making him forget how to do the basic math.

Published: 07th August 2021

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One dreary morning, this 38-year-old woman information technology professional woke up to a horror. She had forgotten how to speak English! She had years of experience in the industry and did not even have to make an effort to speak the language in her day-to-day work. But that day, she just could not do it. However hard she tried, she could speak only Kannada.

Just the previous week, she had a severe, throbbing headache on the left side and had suffered a bout of vomiting. She consulted a physician, took some painkillers and continued with her routine as the pain subsided. It was the next week that the mental block with the language struck.

Puzzled doctors conducted a string of tests and concluded it as a stroke, while a brain angiogram confirmed a clot on the left side of the brain. The doctors put her on medications to dissolve the clot, and within days, she was back to normal and was speaking English fluently again.

At 65 years, this retired professor had sound mental faculties, till he faced a strange problem of dealing with numbers and calculations. He had trouble doing something that he had done all his working life and teaching hundreds of students. The problem lingered for three months, when an MRI scan of the brain revealed a tumor involving the left temporal and parietal lobes junction. The doctors diagnosed that the tumor had disrupted the connections in the brain, making him forget how to do the basic math. A microsurgery was performed and the tumour was removed.

“The peculiar language problem can be ignored quite often. This is a unique and rare situation affecting specific languages due to a stroke,” said Dr NK Venkataramana, Founder Chairman and Director Neurosciences, Brains Hospitals, Bengaluru. 

“Whenever one notices a confused state of mind, sudden difficulty in speech, walking and balancing the body, one should suspect it to be a brain problem and should not ignore it. Medically, speaking and language disorders are called Aphasias. In the case of the IT professional, because of her early presentation and timely treatment, we could treat and save her,” said Dr Venkataramana.

He explained that sudden difficulty in doing calculations is called Acalculia. “All such problems need urgent evaluation. Around 37 per cent of neurological problems are related to stroke presenting with a certain form of paralysis. Among these, conditions like Aphasias and Acalculia are very rare. Early treatment can solve the issue and save lives,” he said.

