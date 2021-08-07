Donning a new hat

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To someone who gets writing naturally, experimenting with poetry and music is always an excitement. Holds true for Ramya Sreedhar, a Bengaluru-based Kannada rapper who is all set to create a niche in the industry.

Following her love for writing since childhood, she writes in three languages including Hindi, Kannada, and English, but predominantly shares her poems or shayaris in Hindi. However, the transition from poems to rap music happened after she was moved by the farmers’ protest in January 2021.

“To me, writing comes very naturally and I could express myself easily through writing. When the farmers’ agitation was underway across India, I was moved but could not be there to participate. So I thought why not put my bit through music and writing. Since the farmers’ issue was a national issue, I released the song first in Hindi,” says Sreedhar, who is also the daughter of a renowned writer Agni Sreedhar. The title of the rap song is Waqt aya hein.

Sreedhar, a skilled trainer and an entrepreneur, now wants to make a gradual transition from a trainer to a rapper. She believes that the situation created by the pandemic was conducive for her rap song to get a wider outreach. “The pandemic did play a role. People were failing to get rid of challenges because they were all spending time within the four walls due to the lockdown and with family problems taking over many households. This is what triggered me to write a song about enjoying life and seeing light at the end of a tunnel during the crisis,” says Sreedhar who’s latest rap titled Wake Up has garnered over 50,000 views on social media.

Wake Up, as Sreedhar explains is about making life really simple and it is too short to hate someone, spread jealousy, or be egotistic. The rap song also aims to spread the message of love, forgiveness, celebrations, and happiness. The transition from melodious and light-hearted shayaris to energetic rap songs was not much of a challenge, claims Sreedhar, who also enjoys baking cakes.

Instead, it meant a slight change in the way of conveying her opinion to people in a quicker way. “In rap, it is easy to put forth a lot of ideas. In melodies, the music takes a lot of space and you cannot explain much. Since I wanted to share advice and reach out to people, I can convey the most only through rap as it is always opinionated,” says Sreedhar who has been a lyricist for three songs for Shivarajkumar’s starrer Thamasu.

Considering the competition in the Kannada rap industry, Sreedhar feels it does not worry her much. “I think every Kannada rapper is doing his or her best. The person I compete with is myself. And rapping is something that I will be seriously doing in the coming days. The calling has finally come,” says Sreedhar who is already working on the lyrics of her next rap song.