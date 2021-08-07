Eat, love, live and... pray!

Rubi Chakravarti By

We have woken up to a nip in the air interspersed with sunshine this whole week. When I talk to friends in other cities, they are either ‘boiling’, ‘freezing’ or ‘washed-out’. Bangalore has always treated us well weather- wise even though our successive administrations and laid-back citizens have done their damnedest to turn our city into the next Sahara desert! The weather has changed in most parts of the world and ‘namma-city’ is no exception.

At the cost of sounding like an idiot, even a Greta Thunberg has become irrelevant with her thundering ‘how dare you’ because the world is trying to survive with the Alpha, Beta and Gamma strain of the dreaded virus! Every time there seems to be a glimmer of hope some cretin will resort to spouting ‘Fauchisms’ and we are back to square one.a hundred thousand infections re-occurring in an (over-developed) country that cornered most of the vaccines and gave it away free.why? Because it’s more important to pander to a skewed reason of not masking-up or not taking a free vaccine! Freedom!

I think the newly anointed leader has put his (white-shoed) foot down regarding the stricter adherence to prevailing lock-down (or opening up) rules. The 10 pm curfew (which everyone forgot about) will be enforced more strictly along with a (soft) version of Section 144. The restaurants (especially the ones with political bigwigs as benami partners) which are open till the wee hours better watch out!

My girlfriends Manjul Gupta ad Madhu Natraj met up for a little repast, cocktails and conversations. It was nice to step out into the happening resto-bar, SuzyQ, tentatively taking baby steps into the big bad world of Covid! A conversation with partner Anirudh Kheny immediately put us at ease when he showed us the extensive changes he made to the venue (it is all open with huge windows, bright and well ventilated).

Their young chef Akash Tyagi meandered over with some great menu selections as did their expert bar manager who was very enthusiastic about the new ‘Indian cocktails he had conjured up just to pamper us ladies. Sigh! It was great feeling special and wanted especially after slaving over a hot stove for over a year...my manicured nails doth protest!

The funny thing about ‘stepping out’ is that one is more emboldened every time and soon the mask slip (literally) whenever safety protocol is breached. Even at home, the whole rigmarole of sanitising the staff, wearing a mask while they work at home or in the workspace, sanitising shoes, packets, gloves and the whole shebang becomes more and more lax. I really don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing, but everything now is attached to a sense of getting browned off rather than an adherence to safety protocols. The university of WhatsApp has coloured our perception forever.whatever comes to you on your device is the gospel truth!

The long winded messages that precedes any phone and annoys the bejesus out of the most of us warning us to stay home and only go out if there is a dire emergency, frankly makes me feels foolish. I hang over my balcony and see the whole world passing by and loud music emitting from restaurants while I sigh at home. Not good for either business or my mental health.

So when Chef Sombir Choudhary sent me a mountain of food from his new European menu which he launched from his restaurant Raahi, it sure gladdened my sighing heart. The food, with a choice of risottos, pastas and burgers made me feel positively light headed with delight. I admit I breached protocol by quaffing the food down without sanitizing the boxes first.but what the hell right?

Let’s eat love, live and.. pray!

