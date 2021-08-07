Healthy mix

Ravi Singh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the industries that has been hardest hit by Covid is the alcohol and beverage industry, partly because of lockdown restrictions, and partly because of socialising and social

distancing norms. This has naturally resulted in certain shifts and trends in the recent past.

While it is difficult to generalise in the context of the larger picture, there are certainly many clear cut changes that are clearly a result of the current situation. This has transformed the mindset of customers, and in turn, outlets have needed to adapt to cater to varied requirements and taste.

We have introduced a number of cocktails which involve herbs, spices and other ingredients that are known to boost one’s immunity. If there’s one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than our well-being and what we consume. It is not surprising that consumers these days demand healthier, more natural products, which have already accelerated within the drinks industry.

This has become a game changer according to us and we notice a steady rise in ‘healthier cocktails.’ For instance, there has been a significant rise in people choosing drinks such as hot toddy, tea-infused cocktails, and gin-based drinks as they are produced with a number of natural botanicals. People prefer to have a couple of well-made cocktails in an open setting rather than binge on a number of standard blends.

With a number of dedicated drinkers, alcohol consumption is likely to go the same way. With the experience gained over the preceding year or so, our cocktail menu has been tweaked to cater to those seeking flavoursome and unique blends with natural ingredients rather than the same old artificial, sugary options.