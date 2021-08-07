Madly Mexican

By Express News Service

Whether its Taco Tuesdays or Fajita Fridays, Mexican cuisine always makes it to the heart. Try out these easy-to-make recipes at home this weekend

Mexican Chili con Carne

Ingredients:

500g pork mince Bacon Fat - for cooking 1tsp salt 1tsp pepper Fresh sage - to sprinkle Fresh Parsley - to sprinkle 1 bay leaf 1/2tsp mustard powder Chilly paste 1 Badege 1 Guntur 1 gundu milagu 2 slices of jalapenos 1/2 capsicum 2 green chilies 1 onion ½ carrot 2stalks of celery 10g garlic 600g tomato puree Cilantro- a handful 1tbsp paste of roasted red chilly 500ml chicken stock 150 gm kidney beans cooked 1tsp brown sugar

Method

Make a paste of all the chilies, capsicum, and jalapeños. Sauté the aromatics - onion, carrot, celery, and garlic. Marinate the mince in the salt and herbs and brown in bacon fat. Add the aromatics and 1tsp of chili paste to the browned meat. Add tomato puree, chicken stock, and slow cook till done, approximately an hour. Finish with brown sugar. Top it on nachos, with jalapeños and grated cheese and bake at 180c for 8mts in a pre-heated oven till cheese is melted.

Radhica and Uttam Muthappa @curlysuepork

Mexican Burrito

Ingredients:

1 medium green bell pepper, seeded 1.5 cups cooked or no-salt-added canned chickpeas (from two 15-ounce cans), rinsed and drained) 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 to 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce (may substitute tamari or Bragg’s Liquid Aminos) 2 teaspoons chili powder, or more as needed 1 teaspoon ground cumin, or more as needed 1 teaspoon mild smoked paprika (pimenton), or more as needed 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander (may substitute more ground cumin) Freshly-ground black pepper or ground cayenne pepper, or more as needed 2 burrito size flour tortillas 1 lime Green Chutney-- for garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Have a large rimmed baking sheet at hand. In a bowl add bell pepper, chickpeas, soy sauce, chili powder, cumin powder, paprika, coriander, and black pepper. Mix it well. Spread the mixture evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes. Squeeze the juice from one-half of the lime evenly over the roasted vegetables. Taste, and adjust the seasoning as needed. Lay the warm tortillas on a work surface. Divide half of the vegetable mixture evenly among them, spooning a pile at the center of each tortilla. Fold the burrito, tucking in the open ends as you go. Repeat with the remaining vegetable mixture, optional garnishes, and tortillas. Serve right away, with wedges of the remaining lime half.

Saloni Singhania @salonisgram

Chicken Fajita

Ingredients

500 g boneless chicken 3 tablespoons Mexican seasoning 1 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp cumin powder 2 tsp dry oregano Salt to taste 3 tablespoons pomace olive oil or any neutral oil 2 medium onions, sliced 2-3 bell peppers, sliced

Assembly

6-8 Flour tortillas or slightly thick rotis Mexican Salsa or hot sauce Guacamole (optional) Sour Cream (optional) Cheesy jalapeno sauce or grated 4 cheese mix

Method:

Cut the boneless chicken into strips and marinate with the dry ingredients, lemon juice, and one tablespoon of olive oil for at least one hour. In a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the chicken in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil on high heat. Once the chicken strips are seared well on both sides, reduce the heat to allow the chicken to cook through. This should take no more than 3-4 minutes. If the chicken releases liquid into the pan, turn the heat high again - the strips should be slightly crunchy not soggy. Remove the chicken and fry the onions and bell peppers in the same pan. Traditionally Fajitas (which actually means meat strips) are served with a hot sauce and tortillas on the side.*Making it Vegetarian: Use rajma boiled with salt and some garlic. Drain and add Mexican seasoning to taste. Gently sauté it in some oil.

Deepa Chauhan @mortarsandpestles.kt

Mexican Horchata

Ingredients:

½ cup of Rice - preferably Aromatic rice like Basmati, Jeera Samba and so on 1 cinnamon stick 3-6 Almonds - optional, you can add if you want a mild nutty flavour A drop of vanilla extract 2-4 tablespoons of condensed milk 1 cup of water/milk

Method:

Soak ½ a cup of white rice, ½ cinnamon stick -or as per your preference and 3- 6 almonds in water for a minimum of 2-4 hours. Traditionally soaked overnight Strain the soaked ingredients and blend all the ingredients together to a smooth consistency Strain the mixture Add 2 - 4 tablespoons of condensed milk, you can add more if you like it sweet Add a drop of vanilla extract You can add 1 cup water or milk Chill until ready to serve or pour over ice and enjoy.

Tips: 1.If you want to make it fully plant-based, you can replace condensed milk and milk and with any other nut mylk.

2.It can be served warm as well as a latte but iced is classic and tastes great. Shruthi Honavar @bangalorexpress

