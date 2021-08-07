Madly Mexican

Whether its Taco Tuesdays or Fajita Fridays, Mexican cuisine always makes it to the heart. Try out these easy-to-make recipes at home this weekend
Mexican Chili con Carne
Ingredients:
500g pork mince Bacon Fat - for cooking 1tsp salt 1tsp pepper Fresh sage - to sprinkle Fresh Parsley - to sprinkle 1 bay leaf 1/2tsp mustard powder Chilly paste 1 Badege 1 Guntur 1 gundu milagu 2 slices of jalapenos 1/2 capsicum 2 green chilies 1 onion ½ carrot 2stalks of celery 10g garlic 600g tomato puree Cilantro- a handful 1tbsp paste of roasted red chilly 500ml chicken stock 150 gm kidney beans cooked 1tsp brown sugar
Method
- Make a paste of all the chilies, capsicum, and jalapeños.
- Sauté the aromatics - onion, carrot, celery, and garlic.
- Marinate the mince in the salt and herbs and brown in bacon fat.
- Add the aromatics and 1tsp of chili paste to the browned meat.
- Add tomato puree, chicken stock, and slow cook till done, approximately an hour.
- Finish with brown sugar.
- Top it on nachos, with jalapeños and grated cheese and bake at 180c for 8mts in a pre-heated oven till cheese is melted.
Radhica and Uttam Muthappa @curlysuepork
Mexican Burrito
Ingredients:
1 medium green bell pepper, seeded 1.5 cups cooked or no-salt-added canned chickpeas (from two 15-ounce cans), rinsed and drained) 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 to 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce (may substitute tamari or Bragg’s Liquid Aminos) 2 teaspoons chili powder, or more as needed 1 teaspoon ground cumin, or more as needed 1 teaspoon mild smoked paprika (pimenton), or more as needed 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander (may substitute more ground cumin) Freshly-ground black pepper or ground cayenne pepper, or more as needed 2 burrito size flour tortillas 1 lime Green Chutney-- for garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Have a large rimmed baking sheet at hand.
- In a bowl add bell pepper, chickpeas, soy sauce, chili powder, cumin powder, paprika, coriander, and black pepper. Mix it well.
- Spread the mixture evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes.
- Squeeze the juice from one-half of the lime evenly over the roasted vegetables. Taste, and adjust the seasoning as needed.
- Lay the warm tortillas on a work surface. Divide half of the vegetable mixture evenly among them, spooning a pile at the center of each tortilla. Fold the burrito, tucking in the open ends as you go. Repeat with the remaining vegetable mixture, optional garnishes, and tortillas.
- Serve right away, with wedges of the remaining lime half.
Saloni Singhania @salonisgram
Chicken Fajita
Ingredients
500 g boneless chicken 3 tablespoons Mexican seasoning 1 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp cumin powder 2 tsp dry oregano Salt to taste 3 tablespoons pomace olive oil or any neutral oil 2 medium onions, sliced 2-3 bell peppers, sliced
Assembly
6-8 Flour tortillas or slightly thick rotis Mexican Salsa or hot sauce Guacamole (optional) Sour Cream (optional) Cheesy jalapeno sauce or grated 4 cheese mix
Method:
- Cut the boneless chicken into strips and marinate with the dry ingredients, lemon juice, and one tablespoon of olive oil for at least one hour.
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the chicken in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil on high heat.
- Once the chicken strips are seared well on both sides, reduce the heat to allow the chicken to cook through. This should take no more than 3-4 minutes. If the chicken releases liquid into the pan, turn the heat high again - the strips should be slightly crunchy not soggy.
- Remove the chicken and fry the onions and bell peppers in the same pan.
- Traditionally Fajitas (which actually means meat strips) are served with a hot sauce and tortillas on the side.*Making it Vegetarian: Use rajma boiled with salt and some garlic. Drain and add Mexican seasoning to taste. Gently sauté it in some oil.
Deepa Chauhan @mortarsandpestles.kt
Mexican Horchata
Ingredients:
½ cup of Rice - preferably Aromatic rice like Basmati, Jeera Samba and so on 1 cinnamon stick 3-6 Almonds - optional, you can add if you want a mild nutty flavour A drop of vanilla extract 2-4 tablespoons of condensed milk 1 cup of water/milk
Method:
- Soak ½ a cup of white rice, ½ cinnamon stick -or as per your preference and 3- 6 almonds in water for a minimum of 2-4 hours. Traditionally soaked overnight
- Strain the soaked ingredients and blend all the ingredients together to a smooth consistency
- Strain the mixture
- Add 2 - 4 tablespoons of condensed milk, you can add more if you like it sweet
- Add a drop of vanilla extract
- You can add 1 cup water or milk
- Chill until ready to serve or pour over ice and enjoy.
Tips: 1.If you want to make it fully plant-based, you can replace condensed milk and milk and with any other nut mylk.
2.It can be served warm as well as a latte but iced is classic and tastes great. Shruthi Honavar @bangalorexpress
Vedika Mane and Akash Umesh Khandke