Namma Metro work gets push after Karnataka HC nod to axe trees

The Karnataka High Court, on July 15, permitted it to cut and translocate 348 trees and plant 4,000 trees alternatively.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bmrcl has planted 621 trees near Puttenahalli Lake as a compensation for cutting trees for Metro’s Phase II project in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent High Court order permitting the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to transplant 348 trees has given impetus to the stalled work on the Underground Metro Corridor of Phase-II, said senior Metro officials. The Karnataka High Court, on July 15, permitted it to cut and translocate 348 trees and plant 4,000 trees alternatively. Earlier court orders had permitted cutting lesser number of trees.

A senior official said they were waiting for permission since March 2019. “It has been over two years. The Underground Corridor from Nagavara to Diary Circle was proceeding slowly as permission was not given for axing of trees. We need to carry out excavation for the corridor as well as shift utilities. We have started on these now,” he said. “A total of 522 trees will be cut or translocated to facilitate work along the 13.92 km Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) Line,” he added.

Giving a break-up of the tree status as on August 5, the official said BMRCL proposes to cut 425 trees apart from transplanting 97 of them. “Until Thursday, 414 trees have already been cut while all the 97 await transplantation,” he said.

“The translocation of trees will take at least two months, but the trees that need to be cut have already been done so,” another Metro official said. “We have begun our long-pending work at Diary Circle, Nagawara, Langford Station and MG Road now. The court order has come as a big relief as it could have delayed the Pink Line,” he added. The Nagawara station and ramp will require the maximum number of 56 trees to be felled and 22 to be transplanted, the official said.

The BMRCL Managing Director, Anjum Parwez, told TNIE that they be felling or transplanting 5,500 trees totally for Phase-II projects, but would plant 50,000 trees to compensate for it.On the status of the ongoing drilling by the Tunnel Boring Machines along the underground corridor, an official said, “There have been no major problems. The TBMs are totally drilling nearly 40 metres every day.”

