RV University offers scholarships to Covid-hit students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently established RV University, Bengaluru, has instituted around 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those who have been impacted by Covid-19.Vice-Chancellor Dr Y S R Murthy said that the scholarship will be equivalent to 100 per cent of tuition fee for students who have lost one or both parents to Covid.

“We will cover 10 students under this scholarship in our three schools dealing with liberal arts and sciences, design and economics and finance,” he said.

The university has also instituted several school-specific scholarships. Elaborating on them, Dr Murthy said that in the School of Economics and Finance, which offers BBA, BCom, BA (Economics) programmes, 100 per cent tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to 10 students who have scored 95 per cent or more marks in their Class 12 or PUC examination.

“Scholarships will be awarded based on the performance in Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) and on first-come-first served basis. Renewal of the scholarship will be subject to outstanding performance in the first year,” he added.