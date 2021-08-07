Three killed as car hits toppled auto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people were killed and another was injured when their speeding autorickshaw toppled over and a car rammed it on Bagaluru-Budigere Road in Chikkajala traffic police station limits on Friday evening. The deceased are Kiran (26), Anwar Hussain (28) and Rahul (21). Kiran was the driver of the auto rickshaw while the two others were passengers in his vehicle. Police said that Kiran was allegedly riding the vehicle in a rash manner and the vehicle toppled.

“A car coming from the opposite direction hit the auto. Driver Kiran, passengers Hussain and Rahul were killed while another passenger Vasappa sustained injuries. The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. We are on the lookout for him,” Chikkajala traffic police, who have registered a case, said.