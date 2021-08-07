Travel tales

Anila Kurian By

BENGALURU: Travelling has become such an integral part of some of our lives that when the pandemic took over the world, it almost felt like your favourite activity was snatched away. If the beginning of the year saw Bengalureans pack their bags to head to Maldives, now the new hot spots include Uzbekistan, Kenya, and Serbia.

After staying indoors for almost two years, homemaker Jyotsna M felt she needed a change of scene. She came across an “irresistible” travel offer to Serbia. “This is a place I hadn’t really considered as a holiday spot. But with limited options, I decided to go along,” says Jyotsna, who is currently in Belgrade. Along with family, Jyotsna is spending some relaxed time for the next 10 days. “I’d almost forgotten the joys of sightseeing, and that general excitement surrounding travel. Of course, there are different travel concerns in these times,” she says.

Anita Sethi Ramakrishna, an entrepreneur, has been in Uzbekistan since June with her husband and will return this month. The couple has explored restaurants, shopping centres, tourist destinations that are open to the public now. “Can you believe, we toured around the different metro stations? Each of them is designed like a museum with beautiful chandeliers and gorgeous artefacts. Each station is dedicated to an author, singer, astronaut and so on,” says Ramakrishna.

The people of Uzbekistan are fans of Indians, so when Ramakrishna and her husband went to a few restaurants, they noticed that musicians played Hindi songs for them. When Ramakrishna’s husband gets busy with work, she spends time reading, talking to friends learning Russian alphabet.

Chef and author Natasha Celmi recently returned from France after a holiday with her family. She says, “We went around mid-June and quarantined for two weeks. But we chose an Airbnb with a beach view so we could go out nearby and had takeaways.” When they went to Paris, Celmi recalls the empty tourist spots. “It almost felt like we have the Eiffel Tower to ourselves,” she exclaims. The family then visited Disneyland but had to be booked in advance. “We couldn’t hug the Disney characters and we had to mask up for pictures,” says Celmi, who then proceeded to Italy for a family wedding. “So there’s a ‘Covid manager’ for every wedding there and everyone has to send their vaccination details in advance.”

To enjoy some time in the outdoors, photographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan travelled to Kenya with his photographer friends. He says, “It was my first time in Kenya. We were at Maasai Mara National Reserve and Amboseli National Park for two weeks. We explored the wildlife and took some great pictures.” When they weren’t busy exploring the wild side of Kenya, they went to a few restaurants nearby. “The area that we were in is quite isolated. You wouldn’t find many people there. But we had a lot of fun and got some great shots,” says Unnikrishnan.

According to Nishant Pitti, CEO and founder of EaseMyTrip, travel bookings are on the rise.

With the ease of international travel restrictions, travellers are mostly opting for The Maldives, Serbia, Ukraine and Russia which only requires RT-PCR.

Countries that require double vaccination and RTPCR report are Germany, Spain, Swiss, France and Mauritius.

Indians can also travel to Qatar, Ukraine, Turkey, Bahrain, Egypt and South Africa. “However, the number of Indian travellers to these locations are limited due to the quarantine requirements,” Pitti says.

