Wait gets longer for Bengaluru’s poor to get roof over their heads

BENGALURU: The wait just got longer for those who were waiting to get a roof over their heads under the State Government’s ambitious urban housing project. With the change of guard in the government, the allotment of houses, which had been hanging fire for five years, has been delayed further. The beneficiaries were hoping that the houses will allotted in Bengaluru on August 15.

The Karnataka Government’s plan to provide houses for the urban poor, with a target of constructing one lakh houses in Bengaluru, was initiated in 2016. The houses would cost Rs 5 lakh each for the general category, and Rs 4.2 lakh for SC and ST beneficiaries. In May, former Housing Minister V Somanna had announced that the first 6,000 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on August 15 by B S Yediyurappa.

But, with Yediyurappa’s resignation, the process of allotment has been delayed yet again. According to CMO sources, the file was supposed to be placed before Yediurppa’s last cabinet meeting for approval, but since there was uncertainty over his continuation, it was withdrawn. About 22,000 houses are in different stages of completion and the allotment file is before Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, who was, however, unavailable for comment.

Sources in the Housing Department told TNIE that more than 65,000 applications have been received and selecting the eligible beneficiaries will take some time. “If the process had been initiated a couple of months earlier, we would have had a list of eligible beneficiaries by now and we could have started allotting houses. But now, we are waiting for the new minister to take charge,’’ the source added. The scheme was initially announced by the then Siddaramiah government.

In 2018, the State Government had called for tenders to construct one lakh houses, but acquiring land proved to be a huge task for the authorities due to land crunch in the city. The project, however, has now gained momentum. Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd said most of the encroachments have been cleared and construction of 46,499 houses under Phase-I has commenced at 46 locations on 316 acres around the city.