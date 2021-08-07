STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wait gets longer for Bengaluru’s poor to get roof over their heads

In 2018, the State Government had called for tenders to construct one lakh houses, but acquiring land proved to be a huge task for the authorities due to land crunch in the city.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless youth, Child poverty

Express illustrations

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wait just got longer for those who were waiting to get a roof over their heads under the State Government’s ambitious urban housing project. With the change of guard in the government, the allotment of houses, which had been hanging fire for five years, has been delayed further. The beneficiaries were hoping that the houses will allotted in Bengaluru on August 15.

The Karnataka Government’s plan to provide houses for the urban poor, with a target of constructing one lakh houses in Bengaluru, was initiated in 2016. The houses would cost Rs 5 lakh each for the general category, and Rs 4.2 lakh for SC and ST beneficiaries. In May, former Housing Minister V Somanna had announced that the first 6,000 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on August 15 by B S Yediyurappa.

But, with Yediyurappa’s resignation, the process of allotment has been delayed yet again.  According to CMO sources, the file was supposed to be placed before Yediurppa’s last cabinet meeting for approval, but since there was uncertainty over his continuation, it was withdrawn. About 22,000 houses are in different stages of completion and the allotment file is before Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, who  was, however, unavailable for comment.

Sources in the Housing Department told TNIE that more than 65,000 applications have been received and selecting the eligible beneficiaries will take some time. “If the process had been initiated a couple of months earlier, we would have had a list of eligible beneficiaries by now and we could have started allotting houses. But now, we are waiting for the new minister to take charge,’’ the source added. The scheme was initially announced by the then Siddaramiah government.

In 2018, the State Government had called for tenders to construct one lakh houses, but acquiring land proved to be a huge task for the authorities due to land crunch in the city. The project, however, has now gained momentum. Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd said most of the encroachments have been cleared and construction of 46,499 houses under Phase-I has commenced at 46 locations on 316 acres around the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Poverty
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp