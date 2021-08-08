STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Even Covid-positive mothers can breastfeed their babies: Doctors

The pandemic has been tough for pregnant and lactating women, with many afraid of transmitting Covid-19 to their babies.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

lactating mothers mother's milk feeding baby breast breastfeeding

Image used for representation

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has been tough for pregnant and lactating women, with many afraid of transmitting Covid-19 to their babies. During the World Breastfeeding Week, health professionals, who noticed a decline in breastfeeding rate, have been creating awareness on the issue and informing mothers that Covid doesn’t get transmitted through breast milk. 

Former Indian Cricketer Sunil Joshi’s wife, Dr Ravneet Joshi, who is a lactation consultant at Manipal hospital, Bengaluru, has been creating awareness among her patients about the same and is even conducting seminars to educate others. 

“Breast milk has antibodies that give babies a healthy boost and protect them from many infections. Antibodies and bio-active factors in breast milk may also fight against Covid infection,” she added. 

She said it is safe for a mother to breastfeed even if she is infected or suspected to be Covid-positive. “Mothers can continue breastfeeding with appropriate precautions. These include wearing a medical mask if available, washing hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand rub before and after touching the baby, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces they have touched. Only the chest needs to be washed, if the mother has coughed on it,” she said.

Rashi Chawla, who was Covid-positive during the third month of her pregnancy, said she was in constant fear of transmitting Covid-19 to her baby. “I had to ensure that appropriate precautions were taken while feeding her,” she added. 

Meanwhile, with the recent ongoing covid vaccination drives, lactating mothers are even sceptical of breastfeeding their child after getting the jab. “The WHO and Government of India says that lactating women can receive the vaccine and mothers should continue breastfeeding their babies.” said Dr Ravneet. Breastfeeding can increase the IQ level of a baby by 10 points, say doctors. “There is definitely evidence of breastfed babies growing better than those who are not,” said Dr Prakash Vemagal, a neonataligist. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
breastfeeding COVID 19
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp