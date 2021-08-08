Even Covid-positive mothers can breastfeed their babies: Doctors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has been tough for pregnant and lactating women, with many afraid of transmitting Covid-19 to their babies. During the World Breastfeeding Week, health professionals, who noticed a decline in breastfeeding rate, have been creating awareness on the issue and informing mothers that Covid doesn’t get transmitted through breast milk.

Former Indian Cricketer Sunil Joshi’s wife, Dr Ravneet Joshi, who is a lactation consultant at Manipal hospital, Bengaluru, has been creating awareness among her patients about the same and is even conducting seminars to educate others.

“Breast milk has antibodies that give babies a healthy boost and protect them from many infections. Antibodies and bio-active factors in breast milk may also fight against Covid infection,” she added.

She said it is safe for a mother to breastfeed even if she is infected or suspected to be Covid-positive. “Mothers can continue breastfeeding with appropriate precautions. These include wearing a medical mask if available, washing hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand rub before and after touching the baby, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces they have touched. Only the chest needs to be washed, if the mother has coughed on it,” she said.

Rashi Chawla, who was Covid-positive during the third month of her pregnancy, said she was in constant fear of transmitting Covid-19 to her baby. “I had to ensure that appropriate precautions were taken while feeding her,” she added.

Meanwhile, with the recent ongoing covid vaccination drives, lactating mothers are even sceptical of breastfeeding their child after getting the jab. “The WHO and Government of India says that lactating women can receive the vaccine and mothers should continue breastfeeding their babies.” said Dr Ravneet. Breastfeeding can increase the IQ level of a baby by 10 points, say doctors. “There is definitely evidence of breastfed babies growing better than those who are not,” said Dr Prakash Vemagal, a neonataligist.