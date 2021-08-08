Lokayukta helps disabled get medical bills, salary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty intervened to help a physically challenged government officer, who was undergoing dialysis, get his pending medical bill reimbursement and salary.

Revanna, Sericulture Extension Officer, Technical Service Centre, Koratagere, Tumakuru District, received medical reimbursement of Rs 2,62,090 and salary arrears of Rs 3,43,500 after the Lokayukta took up a suo motu case. His medical bills had not been cleared from April 2019 to January 2021 and salary not paid from September 2019 to February 2021.

Revanna approached the Lokayukta on January 22, 2021. Though he did not reveal his plight entirely, the Lokayukta learnt of it through the Lokayukta secretary.

“Though Revanna did not put forward his real grievance, having regard to the circumstances to which he is placed, I took a sympathetic view and felt it is desirable to examine his grievance,” Justice Shetty noted.

“I could not disclose my sufferings due to an inordinate delay in releasing my medical bills and arrears of salary, when I visited your office. By initiating suo motu proceedings, you have done great help to me,” Revanna told the Lokayukta.