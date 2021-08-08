Officials recover properties worth crores in clearance drive 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of the encroachment clearance drive, officials from Bengaluru Urban DC’s office conducted checks in various parts of the city and recovered properties worth crores of rupees on Saturday.

According to officials, on August 7, the officials conducted drives in five taluks and recovered properties in 24 lakes worth Rs 67,74,75,000 spread across 42.29 acres. Also, in Yelahanka taluk, properties Rs 2,40,00,000 in 16 guntas land and properties worth Rs 1,20,00,000 in Anekal taluk spread across 3.20 acres on government land, has been cleared. Properties worth Rs 2.12 crore have been recovered in Bengaluru north.

On August 6, the teams had reclaimed government land where Islamic Institute of Technology was situated on Bannerghatta Road. Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath said, the college property was seized and recovered after winning all legal battles.