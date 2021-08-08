Rowdy killed over tiff with woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death allegedly by his neighbours in Devara Jeevanahalli (DJ Halli), over a trivial issue on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mazhar Khan, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. He has several criminal cases, including attempt to murder and extortion, booked against him. Police said the murder took place in the morning. Mazhar was reportedly beaten up and stabbed multiple times with lethal weapons, after a fight with a woman in the neighbourhood.

Around 8 am, Mazhar went to a shop run by the woman. A heated argument ensued between the two, which attracted a crowd of onlookers. It is also learnt that he allegedly teased her even as she warned him against it. Embarrassed, she informed her family members about the incident, who confronted Mazhar and attacked him. The police have detained four suspects, including the woman.