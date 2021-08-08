STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict night curfew in Bengaluru, says BBMP chief

Published: 08th August 2021 04:40 AM

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The night curfew is being strictly enforced with the help of the city police as per the directives of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday. 

Speaking to the media, he said that apart from this, aggressive contact tracing is being undertaken, irrespective of the variant. A thorough check is also being done at Covid-positive people’s houses to check if there is sufficient space for home isolation and required facilities. 

On the issue of weekend curfew in Bengaluru, Gupta said the decision will be taken by the government based on the number of cases and positivity rate. At present, there is no weekend curfew in Bengaluru, and it is limited to the border districts. He said the government is working on imposing weekend curfew in places where the positivity rate is between 4-5%. The positivity rate in Bengaluru is around 1%.  

On the issue of people opposing the notices being slapped by BBMP on filing taxes, Gupta said there were anomalies over the last 3-4 years where properties falling under A category were paying taxes of C category. He said the complaints from citizens have been received and they are being assessed.  

Comments

