Countdown to sustainable clime

Say Trees, a city-based environmental group, hosted a virtual edition of India Earth Summit, to make significant impact on global climate by 2030

Published: 09th August 2021 12:57 AM

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over the last few decades, extreme weather events have continued to plague countries across the globe, urging the need for immediate climate actions. In an attempt to realise the conversations around climate change and translate it into reality by 2030, Say Trees, a Bengaluru-based environmental group hosted the virtual edition of the annual India Earth Summit 10, recently.

“It’s imperative that we reverse the damage we’ve caused over the past three decades. The India Earth Summit is built on a dream and an ambition that we must come together to make a significant impact by 2030,” said Durgesh Agrahari, head, programs and partnerships, Say Trees.

The long-term vision of the summit is to provide a platform to showcase, learn, support, learn and reward the impactful work of those working in the conservation, sustainability and regenerative spaces, mitigate damage, and act as a bridge between stakeholders to co-create. “We will have a clear and limited goal for each year and these goals will be revisited, tracked and course-corrected,” he added.

Satya S Tripati, secretary-general, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, who presided as the keynote speaker, said that India has the unhappy distinction of having 21 of the worst cities on the planet in terms of air pollution. “India’s total emissions are under 3 gigatons per annum. While it places us at a number behind China and the US, anthropogenic climate change makes it important for us to look at how many humans are in a certain country rather than going by the numbers, which can be misleading,” he stated.

The per capita footprint of every Indian is projected to be under 1.9 tons per capita. “To have the best chance of avoiding a 2-degree rise in global temperatures, the average global carbon footprint per year needs to drop under 2 tons by 2050. Those countries in the tropics will be the worst victims of rising sea levels. So, India should act and our actions should be irrespective of the current emissions and mitigation,” he emphasised.

The World Meteorological Organisation points that there is a 70 per cent chance of the world hitting 1.5 degrees of global warming in the next five years. “If this can happen in the next five to 10 years then we are in a terrible space to start with,” says Tripati, adding that it is important to have conversations around not just the demands but also about the supply of resources, for climate action goals to reach fruition.

