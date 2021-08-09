Keeping it ‘reel’

Shriya Rajachandra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Gone are the days when 60-second videos held our attention span. Now, it is all about quick and trendy reels. With the reel culture picking up rapidly in the city, we see a new trend every day. Be it an influencer or someone with a personal account, everyone is hopping on board and engaging with their followers through reels. Here are some of the trending reels at the moment:

Kannada gottu

With the help of Instagram reels, influencers around the city are coming to the rescue and teaching you words in Kannada. This trend will help you communicate with auto drivers, vegetable vendors and so on. They take a few words, break them down, explain the meaning, help you learn the pronunciation and use it in sentences - all in less than 30 seconds.

Around the city

People are exploring the city, revisiting common and uncommon places around Bengaluru. Whilst doing so, they are making Instagram reels that communicate the different aesthetics and cultures of the city. This trend is helping others explore the city like never before. Pick up your phone, wear a mask, go around your neighbourhood and make a reel.

That perfect look

Those interested in fashion and movies are spending their time recreating looks from their famous movies. With dialogues of each character as the audio, many Instagram users are raiding the cupboards of their family members to recreate the look perfectly.

Get set, go

Travel restrictions are easing, and people are planning weekend getaways. The excitement of getting to go on vacations has led to a trend. With Dua Lipa’s song ‘Levitating’ as the background music, travel countdowns have begun. Starting from ‘3 days to ago’ to the minute they arrive at the destination, the trend is all about filming small clips each day and making a montage.

One for your pets

Someone said, why should humans have all the fun? And bam! Several trends involving pets started. From making your pet react to funny sounds to combining cute videos of them, no idea has gone unused. One of the most trending reels right now is the one showing your pet and then showing what or who your pet was named after. Join the trend and show off your pet.