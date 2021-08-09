STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping it ‘reel’

Insta reels are taking over social media. Here we look at some

Published: 09th August 2021 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Shriya Rajachandra
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Gone are the days when 60-second videos held our attention span. Now, it is all about quick and trendy reels. With the reel culture picking up rapidly in the city, we see a new trend every day. Be it an influencer or someone with a personal account, everyone is hopping on board and engaging with their followers through reels. Here are some of the trending reels at the moment:

Kannada gottu 
With the help of Instagram reels, influencers around the city are coming to the rescue and teaching you words in Kannada. This trend will help you communicate with auto drivers, vegetable vendors and so on. They take a few words, break them down, explain the meaning, help you learn the pronunciation and use it in sentences - all in less than 30 seconds.

Around the city 
People are exploring the city, revisiting common and uncommon places around Bengaluru. Whilst doing so, they are making Instagram reels that communicate the different aesthetics and cultures of the city. This trend is helping others explore the city like never before. Pick up your phone, wear a mask, go around your neighbourhood and make a reel.

That perfect look 
Those interested in fashion and movies are spending their time recreating looks from their famous movies. With dialogues of each character as the audio, many Instagram users are raiding the cupboards of their family members to recreate the look perfectly.

Get set, go 
Travel restrictions are easing, and people are planning weekend getaways. The excitement of getting to go on vacations has led to a trend. With Dua Lipa’s song ‘Levitating’ as the background music, travel countdowns have begun. Starting from ‘3 days to ago’ to the minute they arrive at the destination, the trend is all about filming small clips each day and making a montage.

One for your pets
Someone said, why should humans have all the fun? And bam! Several trends involving pets started. From making your pet react to funny sounds to combining cute videos of them, no idea has gone unused. One of the most trending reels right now is the one showing your pet and then showing what or who your pet was named after. Join the trend and show off your pet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reels Instagram reels travel
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp