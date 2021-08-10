BBMP plans door-to-door health checks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said that 108 teams have been formed to undertake door-to-door health checks on people to contain the spread of the virus in Bengaluru city.

Ashoka held a meeting with BBMP officials on the city’s Covid case load and rising number of Covid-19 containment zones and clusters. According to the BBMP, there are 160 containment zones in Bengaluru.

Ashoka told the media: “Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones have more cases, while other zones are recording relatively lower numbers. These zones are being given importance and several measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus. On a trial basis, two teams will be sent for door-to-door health checks, along with doctors, to each constituency. More doctors are being roped in for the survey.”

A system is being put in place to maintain a record of each house, he said. Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said doctors will check the families for Covid symptoms, and carry out immediate testing. Vaccination details will also be collected. Ashoka said that all facilities like vehicles and other materials will be arranged for healthcare workers. Every constituency has an on-call duty doctor. Those who test positive will be given medical kits along with doctors’ numbers and helpline numbers. The BBMP is also in talks with apartment federations to organise testing for residents and has directed closing down of common facilities like swimming pools, gyms and parks.