Call of beauty

Anila Kurian

BENGALURU: Over the last few months, Husna Sait, a city-based fashion designer found herself reeling under depression, the effects of which showed on her skin-baggy eyes, dark circles, droopy eyelids and wrinkles. After contemplating her situation, Sait decided to “uplift herself” with a global eyecon treatment. After eight sessions spread out for 30 minutes each, today, Sait oozes with body confidence.

Since last year, people have been staring at themselves giving ample time to wonder “Is my nose crooked?” “Do I have a double chin?” “Are my lips too thin?” It’s no surprise then that cosmetologists in Bengaluru are inundated with enquiries about hair transplants, body shaping and sculpting, nose, lips, chin fillers, lifts, and anti-aging treatments. Suprisingly, queries have gone up three times. “Many youngsters are opting for treatments which are non-surgical but give them the tweak they are looking for. Those between the ages of 18 and 27 are going in for eyebrow lifts. And people opting for hair transplant have tripled,” says Dr Chytra V Anand, CEO and Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist Kosmoderma Clinics. “We’ve also been a bit surprised because we weren’t sure whether people would be up for all of this owing to the pandemic. But the growing numbers show otherwise,” Dr Anand adds.

Concurring with her is Dr Akber Aimer, director of aesthetic medicine at Maya Medi Spa. “There’s been a steady flow of patients coming in for the last couple of months. We saw a 25 per cent increase in people for these services since last year. I’ve never seen this kind of crowd previously. Spending a lot of time at home has made people conscious,” says Dr Aimer, who has been catering to facelifts, hair treatments, and laser hair removal treatments.

Considering the pandemic and the work-from-home option, many working professionals have much time on hand, including some time to stay indoors away from the sun, a requirement for some of the treatments. HR professional Apoorva D Munikrishna opted for a cosmelan treatment recently to reduce the dark spots on the face. For Munikrishna, the lockdown came as a blessing in disguise. “There was always a bit of peeling and redness every day. I didn’t want to go out and show my face in that condition.”

With fears looming large around visits to the salon, Vitamin C peels and photo facials performed by medical professionals are gaining popularity. “They are easier, cost-effective, and done in a sterile environment,” says Sheetal Dorby, a software engineer and blogger, who recently underwent Vitamin C peel treatment. Social media influencer Namrata Kumari wanted to get rid of her blackheads and opted for a fairness and pigment treatment. “I chose a long-term facial that willl last for more than four months. I can now save on those salon visits.”

