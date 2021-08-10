Doctors report 20-30 per cent spike in Covid positive patients with thrombosis

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second Covid-19 wave saw a big spike of 20-30 per cent in the number of thrombosis cases among patients, compared to thrombosis cases during the first wave.

Thrombosis is the formation or presence of a blood clot in a blood vessel, either vein or artery. During the second wave, a majority of thrombosis patients was in the 30-40 year age group.

While symptomatic Covid patients are more watchful of signs of infection and other symptoms, many asymptomatic patients tend to miss out on these, and some have developed thrombosis.

A 30-year-old patient presented with acute appendicitis, was found to have had deep vein thrombosis in the abdomen area, during surgery.

Although the patient reported that he had not contracted Covid, an antibody test detected a high level of antibodies, indicating that he could have had Covid in the past.

In another case, a patient aged 65 years, who was to undergo prostate surgery, complained of pain in the leg.

Medical examination revealed that the patient had deep vein thrombosis in his leg, and had been an asymptomatic Covid patient in the past.

Health professionals state that the severity of Covid infection among patients and frequency of thrombosis is not correlated, hence, even asymptomatic patients need to be watchful for symptoms even after recovery.

Dr Joseph Rajendran, Clinical Haematology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road (a unit of Manipal Hospitals) said, “An asymptomatic Covid patient can develop arterial as well as vein thrombosis. Unfortunately, there is no single test that can detect clots in asymptomatic Covid patients. It is important for such patients to be aware that he/she has a higher risk of thrombosis, like with history of prior thrombosis, immobilisation, patient is on estrogen pills, active cancer etc, and seek medical attention promptly, with the development of slightest swelling of one leg, severe headache with blurring of vision.”