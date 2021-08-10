STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors report 20-30 per cent spike in Covid positive patients with thrombosis

The second Covid-19 wave saw a big spike of 20-30 per cent in the number of thrombosis cases among patients, compared to thrombosis cases during the first wave. 

Published: 10th August 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second Covid-19 wave saw a big spike of 20-30 per cent in the number of thrombosis cases among patients, compared to thrombosis cases during the first wave. 

Thrombosis is the formation or presence of a blood clot in a blood vessel, either vein or artery. During the second wave, a majority of thrombosis patients was in the 30-40 year age group.

While symptomatic Covid patients are more watchful of signs of infection and other symptoms, many asymptomatic patients tend to miss out on these, and some have developed thrombosis.

A 30-year-old patient presented with acute appendicitis, was found to have had deep vein thrombosis in the abdomen area, during surgery.

Although the patient reported that he had not contracted Covid, an antibody test detected a high level of antibodies, indicating that he could have had Covid in the past.

In another case, a patient aged 65 years, who was to undergo prostate surgery, complained of pain in the leg.

Medical examination revealed that the patient had deep vein thrombosis in his leg, and had been an asymptomatic Covid patient in the past. 

Health professionals state that the severity of Covid infection among patients and frequency of thrombosis is not correlated, hence, even asymptomatic patients need to be watchful for symptoms even after recovery.

Dr Joseph Rajendran, Clinical Haematology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road (a unit of Manipal Hospitals) said, “An asymptomatic Covid patient can develop arterial as well as vein thrombosis. Unfortunately, there is no single test that can detect clots in asymptomatic Covid patients. It is important for such patients to be aware that he/she has a higher risk of thrombosis, like with history of prior thrombosis, immobilisation, patient is on estrogen pills, active cancer etc, and seek medical attention promptly, with the development of slightest swelling of one leg, severe headache with blurring of vision.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrombosis COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp