Draw me happy

BENGALURU: The art of makeup doesn’t have to stop at just one person’s imagination, but can be drawn from others’ too. Content creators and makeup artists are turning to their followers for ideas when it comes to makeup.

They’ve been (literally) drawing inspiration from them.A social media trend called, ‘Draw My Makeup Challenge’, went viral recently, where content creators asked their followers to draw a makeup look that they’d like for them to recreate. These creators received ideas such as different coloured wing eyeliner, goth makeup and even flowers and rainbow.

Shania Ann Modi, (@makeupxshann), makeup artist, explains, “The creator must post a picture of their preferred body part onsocial media and ask their followers to take a screenshot, use a drawing app and design their ideas onto it. Once done, they can send it back to the creator, who will recreate it using the exact colours, techniques and styles used in the sketch. The main point of the challenge is to recreate the same design that has been suggested.”

Sanjula Banerjee (@cophixbeauty), content creator who has tried out the trend, says this is also a way of knowing preferences. We assume what our followers want to see from us, but this challenge has opened a way for content creators to interact and engage with their followers. Moreover, this lets the audience feel valued as their designs or ideas are brought to life,” she says.

Banerjee goes on to add that this creative technique is beneficial foraudience engagement as followers get to choose what they see, what they can ask for and list out all minute details. “It is important to remember that content creators wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for their followers. Therefore, it is important to value their designs and follow accordingly.”She suggests that if the creator has many designs on hand, they can pass it on to fellow creators, thus valuing the audience’s time.