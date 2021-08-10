STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Independence Day celebration will be low key this year too

Like last year, the Independence Day celebrations this time too will be a low-key affair, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like last year, the Independence Day celebrations this time too will be a low-key affair, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. This was decided at a meeting between corporation, health and police department officials on Monday. Gupta told reporters that there will the flag-hoisting ceremony and a ceremonial parade, but no cultural programmes. No people will be allowed at the event, and the final list of all the protocols to be followed will be issued soon, he said. 

In the morning, the chief commissioner also participated in an event to observe the anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ along with former mayors. He called upon people to start a ‘Quit Corona Movement’ and join hands to fight the pandemic battle. 

“Discussions were held with technical advisory committees, experts and the government officials, and based on their suggestions, work is being carried out to handle the Covid situation,” he said.
On complaints of citizens getting notices to pay more taxes and penalty, Gupta said that the issue was pending for over four years. The zones have changed, but people were still paying taxes in the old format, he said while admitting that there could be lapses by officials in not informing people, or errors in taxation. He said that the complaints which had come were being looked into. Gupta asserted that taxes will have to be paid and the penalties will be looked into. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day Bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp