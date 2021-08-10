Independence Day celebration will be low key this year too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like last year, the Independence Day celebrations this time too will be a low-key affair, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. This was decided at a meeting between corporation, health and police department officials on Monday. Gupta told reporters that there will the flag-hoisting ceremony and a ceremonial parade, but no cultural programmes. No people will be allowed at the event, and the final list of all the protocols to be followed will be issued soon, he said.

In the morning, the chief commissioner also participated in an event to observe the anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ along with former mayors. He called upon people to start a ‘Quit Corona Movement’ and join hands to fight the pandemic battle.

“Discussions were held with technical advisory committees, experts and the government officials, and based on their suggestions, work is being carried out to handle the Covid situation,” he said.

On complaints of citizens getting notices to pay more taxes and penalty, Gupta said that the issue was pending for over four years. The zones have changed, but people were still paying taxes in the old format, he said while admitting that there could be lapses by officials in not informing people, or errors in taxation. He said that the complaints which had come were being looked into. Gupta asserted that taxes will have to be paid and the penalties will be looked into.